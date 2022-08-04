Billie Eilish says she hates locking herself in recording studios: “There are no windows and it smells like weed”

Despite having conceived his two successful albums there, happier than ever and his debut When we all fall asleep, where do we go?to the singer Billie Eilish doesn’t like having to lock herself in a recording studio for several weeks to shape her original creations.

The 20-year-old artist joked – but without deviating from the truth of her story – that the studios in which he has worked smell closed due to the poor ventilation that characterizes them, and when not, marijuana. He also does not particularly enjoy having to cross paths with other artists with whom he shares space, as this raises his anxiety levels.

“I have never liked the atmosphere in the studios. There are no windows and it smells like weed. Also, you always run into other artists and I look silly. In the end I always end up being embarrassed because I have the impression that I look stupid. I don’t know, studies make me nervous, they really give me social anxiety, ”revealed the singer as she passed by the station Apple Music 1.

As for his record future, Billie made it clear that she prefers to work with very few producers, unlike other pop artists who recruit an entire army of songwriters and musicians. Of course, the young woman also called her brother “heavy” Finneas O’Connell, his great collaborator and partly responsible for his sound, but simply and simply because he is a “workaholic”. It does not seem, therefore, that a musical divorce between the two brothers is coming.

