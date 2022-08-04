Billie Eilish criticizes the internet for not talking about abortion sooner!

Billie Eilish criticizes the Internet for worrying about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and ignoring women’s rights

During an interview with NME, the singer billie eilish criticized the public on social networks for making the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardinstead of paying attention to the repeal of abortion in the United States.

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I would go online and people would give their opinion on this trial. Who gives a fuck? Women are losing rights to their bodies, why are we talking about a celebrity divorce trial? Who gives a shit? Let them find out for themselves. The internet annoys me a lot sometimes.” billie eilish

The Supreme Court of the United States annulled a landmark law enacted 50 years ago known as Roe v. Wade which established the constitutional right to freedom to have an abortion. Nevertheless, since May A document had been leaked in which the intention of the court to repeal the law was stipulated, but the issue was not really widely publicized and in June it was completely opaque in social networks for the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Did he write a song about his anger?

The same way, billie eilish premiered a new song titled “TV” at a concert in Manchester in early June, which included the following lyrics: “The internet has gone crazy watching movie stars on trial / As they overthrow Roe v. wade”. Aboutthe singer explained that with the song she only wanted to express herself and return to her roots where it was common to see her sing with the guitar.

“I just wanted to get back to my roots – put out a little guitar song again and feel like I used to. I just missed that feeling and missed doing a song that no one had heard yet.” billie eilish

