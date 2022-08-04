Beyoncé’s bull corset
Luis de Javier has become known outside of Spain for his collaborations with the stylist Betsy Johnson, with whom he attended several fashion shows in Paris last fall. Johnson chose for the Balenciaga an exaggerated furry coat with giant shoulder pads that did not leave anyone indifferent, because it is also not usual to go to the front row as a guest with a model of another brand.
It is true that an obvious inspiration for these corsets has been seen in the work of the Berlin-based sculptor and artist Rein Vollenga, whose masks, torsos and sculptures are equally 3d printed and suggest a bullfighting inspiration, or rather diabolical, anyone knows.
In any case, that the influencer number 1 in the world, the singer Beyoncé, has chosen for her album a corset called «Toro» and devised by a Spanish creator, is quite a triumph Iberian.