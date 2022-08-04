Beyoncé’s bull corset

The second fashion brand chosen by Beyoncé to launch her latest album is a black corset very rigid with two huge horns on the sides that look aggressively at the sky. It is a creation of Luis de Javier, a Spaniard who triumphs among the most successful singers on the planet.

Luis de Javier has become known outside of Spain for his collaborations with the stylist Betsy Johnson, with whom he attended several fashion shows in Paris last fall. Johnson chose for the Balenciaga an exaggerated furry coat with giant shoulder pads that did not leave anyone indifferent, because it is also not usual to go to the front row as a guest with a model of another brand.

But before Beyoncé, both Rosalía and Luis de Javier’s bull-inspired bodice designs had been chosen for their album mommyWhat kim kardashian with a lighter version. Cardi B and Rihanna have also worn other garments from their collections.

It is true that an obvious inspiration for these corsets has been seen in the work of the Berlin-based sculptor and artist Rein Vollenga, whose masks, torsos and sculptures are equally 3d printed and suggest a bullfighting inspiration, or rather diabolical, anyone knows.

In any case, that the influencer number 1 in the world, the singer Beyoncé, has chosen for her album a corset called «Toro» and devised by a Spanish creator, is quite a triumph Iberian.