Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend opens up about their breakup

Ana de Armas is the fashion star in Hollywood. And in an interview with the American edition of ELLE magazine, she has spoken, among other things, about how she felt after her breakup with Ben Affleck, when she left Hollywood.



In January 2021, ‘People’ magazine was reporting that the hottest Hollywood romance of 2020 was over. After ten months of dating, the actors Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have separated. Now in ELLE, Ana de Armas affirms that the pressure from the paparazzi had turned into something horrible.

The reason for the breakup

“Their relationship was complicated. She was the one who broke up. Ana does not want to live in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to because their children live in this city,” a source close to People said at the time. Now she confirms it with her words to ELLE: “Going through it myself confirmed my thoughts: ‘This is not the place for me’. It became excessive. There is no escape there, there is no way out.”



very different lives

Although “there is still a lot of love” between the two, a source told ‘People’, their lives were too different. Affleck has three children and runs his family home in Los Angeles, while Ana de Armas is young and at a “different time” in her life. To this should be added that Ana de Armas was not used to life in Hollywood and media exposure.



the age difference

Ben Affleck is almost 50 years old and Ana de Armas is in her early 30s. They clearly hit it off, as we could see when they dated, but the age difference and stages of their respective lives were too much for them in the end. This does not mean that, during 2020, they were one of the most relevant couples in Hollywood.



Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: 10 months of love

Neither breakup nor crisis, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck were very affectionate on the set of ‘Deep Water’, when the first rumors about their breakup began to circulate. It is clear that the river sounded because water was carrying



The love story of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

The fashion couple in Hollywood in 2020 arrived unexpectedly. With a 16-year difference between the two, few were those who bet on them in the medium term (and they were right). Now, it is worth looking back and remembering how they met and where they came from, both she and he



The beginnings of Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas was born in Havana and very young traveled to Spain and began her career as an actress there. She became a star among young audiences with the television series ‘El internado’ and soon managed to make the leap to Hollywood. In her first international projects (‘Knock Knock’ and ‘Hans of Stone)’ she already worked with Keanu Reeves and Robert De Niro.



Ben Affleck in his early days

At just 9 years old, Ben Affleck made his first appearance on screen. Specifically in the movie ‘The Dark End Of The Street’. He and Matt Damon met at the age of 8 and both decided they would be Hollywood stars. They succeeded despite coming from a humble background and quite far from the film industry.



Love and Ana de Armas

During her period in Spain, Ana de Armas married actor Marc Clotet in 2011 and divorced in 2013. She has since had the occasional romantic relationship in Hollywood with colleagues from the industry.



Love and Ben Affleck

Among the couples who have known Ben Affleck, in his early days as a star, are Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer López, with whom he returned after 20 years since the first time they dated, when he broke up with Ana de Armas.



Marriage and offspring of Ben Affleck

With Jennifer Garner he married in 2005 and had two daughters and a son. In 2015 the divorce came after a prolonged crisis, rumors of breakup, reconciliation and other convulsive episodes. To this day, the former couple maintains a civilized friendship.



Ana de Armas in ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Meanwhile, Ana de Armas continued her career in Hollywood and her role in the continuation of the classic ‘Blade Runner’ placed her in a prominent place.



The film that united Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met on the set of ‘Deep Water’, a thriller based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith that saw veteran Adrian Lyne (the author of 80s hits like ‘Flashdance’) return as director.

She, he and their pets

The couple formed by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas soon decided to be seen. In the absence of a red carpet (in times of a pandemic), the images that were repeated of them were that of her and him walking their respective pets.



They traveled together to Cuba

Before this prolonged exposure before the paparazzi cameras, they traveled to Cuba, the native country of Ana de Armas, and could be seen in various restaurants in Havana.



Ana de Armas, one more in the family of Ben Affleck

That the relationship between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas was serious could be verified in that the actress met the daughters and son he had with Jennifer Garner.



Ana de Armas, unstoppable

And the career of Ana de Armas continues. Although the global pandemic forced a break, little by little the actors resumed their projects. And, among other projects, she is the new Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ (2022).



Yesterday and today by Ana de Armas




