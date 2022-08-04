Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend opens up about their breakup

Ana de Armas, exclusively



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

with an open heart



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The reason for the breakup



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

very different lives



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

the age difference



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: 10 months of love



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The love story of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The beginnings of Ana de Armas



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Ben Affleck in his early days



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Love and Ana de Armas



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Love and Ben Affleck



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Marriage and offspring of Ben Affleck



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Ana de Armas in ‘Blade Runner 2049’



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The film that united Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

She, he and their pets



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

They traveled together to Cuba



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Ana de Armas, one more in the family of Ben Affleck



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Ana de Armas, unstoppable



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Yesterday and today by Ana de Armas





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



19/19 SLIDES