Ben Affleck reunites with Jennifer Garner and son Samuel in Los Angeles

After his walk through Europe with Jennifer Lopez after his sudden marriage, Ben Affleck returned to Los Angeles to meet his ex wife Jennifer Garner and her three children.

The paparazzi captured the moment when the parents were at the pool in Pacific Palisades, the luxurious neighborhood that is located between the Santa Monica mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

In the pictures, you see Ben Affleck waiting for his son Samuel who enjoys the place. In another, it is Jennifer Garner wrapped in a towel leaving the place. Then, her youngest son goes with her father to the car to walk together.

Secondly, Jennifer Lopez continues in Europe with Emme and Max. It should be noted that the couple has a good relationship with the children of both parties and also with the actor’s ex-wife.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married

Hollywood stars, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, married on July 16 in a private ceremony that took place in Las Vegas (USA), according to US press reports.

The portal TMZ accessed court records that evidence the union of the couple. According to the document, which is in the name of Benjamin Geza Affleck Y jennifer lynn lopezboth agreed to a marriage license in Clark County, in the state of Nevada, on Saturday, July 16.

In addition, as confirmed by a source to the magazine People, the actor and actress held a “small” ceremony to celebrate their bond. “He was super, super small. The mother [de Jennifer Lopez] and the children were there. They just wanted to get married, so they got married,” she noted.

Although the media have tried to contact the representatives of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben AffleckThere is still no official response from the celebrities, who resumed their romantic relationship more than a year ago and announced their commitment last April.

As recalled, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they got engaged in 2004; however, they parted ways for work reasons. Some time later, the actor married Jennifer Garner and had three children; while the artist married Marc Anthony and had twins.

Although they took different paths, they always maintained that bond of friendship. They publicly supported each other. “They are both very secure in their relationship and Ben adores her. It really is meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match,” a source told AND! News.

