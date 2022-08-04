Becky G imitates Cardi B speaking in Spanish

Becky G he spent much of his life in Inglewood, California, and grew up speaking English. Because she is proud of her Latin roots, she has given herself the task of mastering Spanish, which has not been easy for her.

Little by little, her command of the language has improved, especially since most of her fans are Latino and the singer knows how important it is to express herself in this language, but also how difficult it is to master it.

Through a video on Instagram, the 25-year-old interpreter joked about how difficult it is to try to speak in “double code-switch”, with a funny imitation of Cardi B and clarified to all the heaters It is not done with the intention of offending anyone.

Alongside her clip, Becky wrote: “Yes I know I get judged on my accents and spanglish, but nobody talks about the experience of second and third generation Latinos with the double code-switch. Trying to be enough and assimilate both sides. It is not with intention or wanting to disrespect. Is that my brain only speaks hybrid to survive”.

It is not the first time that the interpreter of Greater is expressed about it. At the beginning of 2022 she said she felt judged by the way she speaks and she pointed out that she is trying to improve with the language.

“I know that in the comments they will judge me for my Spanish. Look, speaking and expressing yourself in two different languages ​​is very difficult. But, I want you to know that when I sing in Spanish, when I speak in Spanish, it’s with a lot of love and with a lot of respect… although sometimes I get, as Cardi B says, a little ratatasuper pochaI’m trying, I’m getting better and I think that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Becky G is honest on her visit to Mexico

The interpreter arrived in Mexico City to promote her album schemes and, in addition to expressing how identified she feels with the flag of that country, where her grandparents are from, she touched on sensitive issues such as abortion and gun control.

The singer lamented what happened recently in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people lost their lives at the hands of a shooter. Most of them were Latino.

“We should focus on the problem that is in front of us, because together we are more, united we are more… there are people who are dying, children,” he said.

She also spoke of the recent decision of the Supreme Court on the issue of abortion: “Women’s rights are human rights.”

The artist invited men to get more involved in this situation, remembering that they all have mothers, daughters, wives, who could be affected by the decision of the Supreme Court to revoke this right.

During the interview, he was asked for his opinion on the alleged withdrawal of daddy yankee and confessed that he does not believe that this will happen.

“He is the father of reggaeton, the king of reggaeton. He has also been very nice to me from the beginning, he supported me and Natti (Natasha) from the beginning, since we started, before singing no pajamasso he is a very special man for many artists… I think he will never stop, ”he replied.

