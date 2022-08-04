“Because nobody wants Cristiano Ronaldo anymore”

MANCHESTER – The case continues Cristiano Ronaldo with the player who would like to leave the Manchester United but that he can’t find teams interested in him. As to why i big clubs in Europe have no place for the Portuguese champion, he tried to give answers Jamie Carragher . L‘former Liverpool defender talked about the situation of CR7 on a talk show on Sky Sports: “I always thought Ronaldo’s return to United was strange. I knew this situation would come. She signed a two-year contract plus the option for another one, but we all know she would never agree to reserve anyone. But all the players, at some point in their career, are no longer the same. “

“Ronaldo is no longer the same player”

“His career has been extraordinary and has gone on for many years because he is a great professional. But it must be considered that he is now 37, and will turn 38 this season: he is no longer the same player. Europe wants him right now and I don’t think even Ten Hag and United’s stripper want him“. These are the words of Carragher on Ronaldoreturned last season to Manchester and now the center of attention between his willingness to leave and his gestures, from the absence in the summer tour United to the recent case during the friendly with the Rayo.