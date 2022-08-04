because fans are convinced that a REM Beauty product is a tribute to Mac Miller

In the heart of Ariana Grande c “is always a special place for Mac Miller. Fans are convinced more than ever, especially after seeing the name of one of the new products of the singer’s beauty line REM. This is lip oil “Pickin petals”, whose name may be a tribute to the missing rapper. “pickin petals” would be a quote from the song “The Way”a duet made by Ariana and Mac in 2013 and contained in the pop star’s debut album “Yours Truly”.

The text of the passage taken in question is:

“Say, I’m thinkin ” bout every second, every hour / Do my singin ‘in the shower, pickin ‘petals off of flowers like / Do she love me, do she love me not? “

Which in Italian can be translated:

“You say, I’m thinking about her every second, every hour / I sing in the shower, detachment of petals from flowers how / Does he love me, does he not love me? “

Speculation about it began to grow more persistent when an Arianator and beauty influencer posted on TikTok a video in which he says:

“When you take REM Beauty ‘Pickin petals’ lip oil and you realize that Ari keeps leaving us little memories of Mac. “

And what do you think?

