Beauty treatments most demanded by celebrities this summer

The first known beauty treatment, at least the one that has lasted the longest, is the one made fashionable by Cleopatra with her famous donkey’s milk baths. The Egyptian pharaoh went, according to legend, to this product, which is very similar to breast milk but lighter, which serves to moisturize the skin and helps revitalize and tone it.

Since then, beauty has always been a goal to be achieved by both women and men, especially for the wealthiest population. Today it is still like that, and to show here are some very common treatments among celebrities. The influence of social networks and the obsession with image and looking beautiful makes new innovative techniques appear frequently that reinforce this industry.

Kim Kardashian’s Vampire Facial Microneedlings

If there is a queen or a beauty trendsetter, that is without a doubt Kim Kardashian. The best-known figure of the clan, and also the richest, is a regular at the vampire facial, a treatment that is characterized by Dermapen micro-punctures and injection of platelet-rich plasma. It uses the patient’s own blood to stimulate collagen and improve elasticity.

The result is smoother skin, with a firmer, fuller and more voluminous effect. A very innovative way to combat aging and restore youth to the face that has the counterpart of being a painful technique.

Apitherapy, bee stings to act against scars

Another surprising treatment is the one that Gwyneth Paltrow is used to applying. The actress, who owns a beauty and wellness company, has taken up apitherapy, a technique that involves receiving stings from real bees to reduce inflammation and scarring.

It is a process that has become very popular among many Hollywood actresses, who ensure its complete effectiveness. However, it is still a treatment with certain levels of risk, because facing anaphylactic shock is at stake. On the other hand, even when allergic reactions do not occur, the pain is not free.

Oral massages, the secret of the captivating smile of Meghan Markle

The actress Meghan Markle, wife of Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, is a beautiful woman who attracts the interest of millions of people for her tanned skin and her shiny, plump and contoured face. The most identifying feature of Markle is her smile, which in addition to being beautiful in a natural way, she is also worked with beauty treatments.

Her facialist, Kate Somerville, stocks her with products she uses every day. And in addition to this, on some occasion she has recognized that she undergoes oral massages relatively frequently, a formula that consists of massaging the jaw and mouth area on the outside and inside. With this it manages to stimulate blood flow, make a lymphatic drainage and promote the production of collagen.

Kate Winslet’s rejuvenation and luminosity treatments

Another example of beauty treatment, this much better known, is the one that Kate Winslet uses. The British actress maintains a very youthful face despite approaching 50 years.

How do you get it? Well, from non-invasive hydrafacial remedies that deeply cleanse the face, exfoliate it and help eliminate impurities. In his case, the formula includes hyaluronic, salicylic and glycolic acid. This combination regenerates cells and removes bacteria and debris. The method also incorporates oxygen and antioxidants that help smooth, soften and offer a protective barrier to the skin against external agents.

Facial and body radiofrequency

Jennifer Lawrence, Paula Echevarría or Siena Miller are just three familiar faces who sign up for this technique. Facial radiofrequency is available at the Vital Image beauty center in Pamplona.

With it, flaccidity is combated, wrinkles are eliminated and the flash effect of the skin or face is promoted. Experts in aesthetic medicine recommend it because it is a safe, effective and minimally invasive technique. Radiofrequency stimulates the production of its own collagen, which increases tension in the epidermis and decreases flaccidity.