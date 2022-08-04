Balenciaga sells his garbage bag for 36 thousand pesos

Demna’s creations have also been characterized as a protest, in this case it is due to a migration issue, the designer left Georgia, his native country. This bag was presented in his parade in March, when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out, the piece represents what he felt when fleeing his country and the way in which refugees take his belongings.

The bag has a value of approximately 36,378 pesos.

Different Internet users have commented that the price of the bag, 1,790 Dollars, approximately 36,378 Mexican pesos it’s overkill and really “doesn’t have a design worth the price.”

But this is not the first time that the Spanish fashion house has turned pieces of our daily life into luxury. Some time ago he launched tote bag identical to that of the IKEA store, many thought it was a collaboration, but it was not. This bag had a high cost, while the IKEA bag could be found at a price that did not exceed 100 pesos.

Nor can we forget the sneakers that the house recently presented, which were dirty, worn and broken. These amounted to a price of approximately 42 thousand Mexican pesos.