AXIOM takes a victory against Duke Hudson in WWE NXT 2.0

During broadcasts of WWE NXT 2.0 via USA Network, the fighter The Creed Brothers managed to retain the Tag Team Championships after defeating Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong.

This was the sixth matchup on Wednesday at the Performance Center. The dispute arose backstage, when Hudson interrupted during an interview granted to the masked man. Already in the ring, AXIOM managed to overcome his rival in the first moments. After holding off Duke’s offense, the Spanish competitor escaped the attacks and threw his rival towards the cornerback to take the victory by count of three.

AXIOM made his debut on July 19 at NXT 2.0, after a series of promos that featured a character with a superhero character and academic achievement. The new character of the Spanish A-Kid harvest an undefeated streak on television since his first appearance, where he managed to defeat Xyon Quinn hand in hand. AXIOM also recently challenged the North American Championship in a non-televised live event across the development territory.

