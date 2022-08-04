‘Avengers: Endgame’ Could Have Made You Cry Much More: The Massacre Kevin Feige Masterminded And Would Have Killed Your Favorite Characters – CINEMABLEND

The film killed Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), but it could have been much worse.

Avengers: Endgamethe great event with which the Marvel Cinematic Universe closed his infinity saga, left a bittersweet taste for fans of the franchise. The film, with Anthony and Joe Russo behind the cameras, chronicled the sacrifices of Natasha Romanoff/black widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and the goodbye of steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). Marvel fans shed more than one tear with the sequel to infinity warBut it could have been much worse.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studiospresented an idea to the Russo brothers that involved the massacre of the franchise’s fan favorite characters. Feige thought they might kill all six avengers originals: Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Clint Barton/Hawk Eye (Jeremy Renner) and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

The Russo brothers have revealed this detail during their time on the podcast Happy Sad Confused. “We thought it was too aggressive that the public was not able to process it and that, in fact, choosing one or two characters to be sacrificed throughout the film could give moments throughout the film where the action could stop and you could have an emotional catharsis, and then continue with the narrative and then have more emotional catharsis,” says Joe.

“Kevin, early on, put forth this idea that was like toy Story 3in which everyone should jump into the fire to save the universeand we thought we had to go escalating when telling the story, so we weren’t quite sure how we would do the calculations until we got to that, “adds Anthony, who has stressed that this all happened early in the development of the film and the idea did not end up in any draft or script.

Thanks to the fact that the Russo brothers did not follow the path proposed by Feige, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been able to meet again with the surviving Avengers in some of the installments of the Phase 4 of the franchise. Clint Barton has starred in his own series on Disney+ Hawk Eye and the god of thunder has returned a fourth time alone with Thor: Love and Thunder. On the other hand, Hulk will return in fiction She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulkwhich opens on the Mickey Mouse House streaming platform next 17 of August.

Avengers: Endgame It was not only the great event of the UCM, but also a success at the box office. The film became the highest grossing in history, grossing more than two billion dollars and taking the place of Avatar. However, his reign did not last forever. The return to theaters of James Cameron’s film made Avengers: Endgame has been in second place.

During the last Comic-Con in San Diego, Feige has announced what will be the new infinity war Y end game. Inside of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take place Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars. Both will hit theaters in 2025.

