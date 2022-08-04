Ariana Grande prepares her jump to the cinema with a very special role

Ariana Grande prepares her return to filming. The American artist, who rose to fame as an actress, For a long time he wanted to get back in front of a camera stuck in the role of a character, and finally, that return is getting closer.

As she has confessed on several occasions, she has always been a true fan of Broadway musicals, specifically ‘Wicked’, and by chance, a few years after its premiere, the artist will become one of the protagonists of the film adaptation of this musical.

‘Wicked’ tells the story of how Elphaba becomes the wicked witch of Oz has always captivated him.and. A story that has always captivated the artist, and in which she will now be a participant.

The musical ‘Wicked’ was a hit on Broadway from the get-go. The vision of the story of the witches of The Wizard of Oz, captivated millions of people, and now, it will be made into a movie, being the film debut of Ariana Grande, with a leading role.

Very excited, the American artist has shared this news through her social networks, where he has published a very emotional image of the moment in which he knew that he would be one of the protagonists of the film. “Dear Cynthia, honor doesn’t even begin to cover it. How I want to hug you. See you in Oz,” she wrote.

In this way, Ariana Grande fulfills another dream, after having been an unconditional fan of the musical since she was a child, as she has shown over the years. And now, she will be one of the protagonists of the story that has always captivated her.