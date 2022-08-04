Ariana Grande pays homage to Mac Miller in her makeup line

According to various fans of singer Ariana Grande, one of the cosmetics from her REM makeup line could be a tribute to her ex-boyfriend Mac Millerwho in 2018 died from an overdose.

Singer Ariana Grande had a romantic relationship with Mac Miller, who died in 2018. AFP/ Larry Bussaca



The cosmetic in question is lip balm “Picking Petals”named -according to a TikTok user- in honor of the song “The Way” from 2013, where Ariana Grande and Mac Miller collaborated together for the first time.

In said song, Miller raps: “picking petals off the flowers like / C she sees it me, do she sees it I not?” [Quitando pétalos de las flores como / ¿Me ama, no me ama?]. This song was crucial at the beginning of Ariana Grande’s musical career, and it was also where she met rapper Mac Miller with whom she would start a love relationship three years later.









Ariana Big and Mac Miller they had a courtship from 2016 to 2018which ended in May due to the rapper’s addiction problems.

As the singer revealed to the media, she supported Mac Miller to overcome his addictions, but “he did not do his part.”

In September 2018, when Ariana Grande was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, Mac Miller died of an overdose, and a month later the singer ended her engagement to Davidson.

In the 2019 song “thank u, next” where Ariana Grande recounts the story with each of her ex-boyfriends, she sings “I would like to thank Malcolm (Mac Miller), because he was an angel.”









