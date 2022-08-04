Anna Tatangelo Facebook replies to the hater citing Jennifer Lopez

Anna Tatangelo always shares photos on Facebook. The singer poses seductively and receives numerous accolades for her enviable physique and screaming curves. Sometimes, however, as often happens, she alche the haters want to have their say. But this time, Anna Tatangelo did not simply ignore the comment and said her by silencing the critical user, citing none other than Jennifer Lopez.

Anna Tatangelo, the bikini photo on Facebook

In the last post on fb, the singer shared a photo in which she is more sexy than usual. In the published shots, five in total, we see her wearing a micro bixini in bright green color. Some have considered these images exaggerated, especially from a woman like her. Then came the comment of a user in particular, that Mariella Liberatore. Mariella criticized her because she, in essence, she had presented herself as a champion of the fight against the objectification of women and today she shows herself like this, with her curves on display. So according to the hater, Tatangelo should avoid such sexy photos if she talks about certain values.

The singer’s response to the hater

Tatangelo responded to the comment and quoted famous Latin American singer Jennifer Lopez, who is also known for her curves.. “Every woman has the right to feel good about herself, inside and out – the singer replied to the hater on Facebook -. Nothing takes away from being a mother, daughter, aunt or partner. Let’s say that in America if there had been this bigotry in music, a JLO, a Madonna, an Aguiilera would never have gone on. However said by a woman it really makes an impression. ” The original comment has been deleted, a sign that the artist’s response made the person who criticized her step back.