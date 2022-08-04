Angelina Jolie’s Favorite Women’s Summer Flat Sandals You’ll Wear With Everything

Perhaps, for several seasons, the full color platforms house valentine are being the protagonists in terms of accessories. There are those who wear them even with straight jeans and who do not wear them. It’s that simple. And, it is that, it is not only a matter of taste, we also talk about style and Valentino Garavani VLogo flat sandals They bring together in one design two factors that Angelina Jolie loves: sophistication and comfort. Who can resist the combination of both?

Shopping The most sought-after Mango Coca-Cola sandals of summer 2022

Keep reading

We love platforms, but They are not for everyone or for every day. Angelina Jolie, one of the actresses with the most sober and elegant style in Hollywood, agrees with this. She, who adores the understated elegance of a Salvatore Ferragamo wool coat and can’t resist the allure of a Dior 30 Montaigne bag, also knows that nothing more comfortable than a flat shovel sandal with a point of luxury for our looks from Monday to Friday (and even weekend!). And she has found his favorite, the Valentino VLogo flat sandals. An elegant model that you can wear with everything, from looks with dresses to others with a suit.

gtres

The actress has once commented that he likes to invest in quality clothing and accessories which uses “till destroy”. And it couldn’t be more true, in fact, she is the unofficial ambassador of the VLogo sandals since the launch of this minimal-chic design shoe, for the Spring Summer 2019 season. She wears them in all colors and finishes and always manages to print a new style.

Grained cowhide leather sandals with decoration VLogo Signature by Valentino Garavani, (590 euros).

valentino garavani

TO BUY

Attentive to all the looks that Angelina Jolie can wear with the same model of flat sandal for the summer of 2022. We propose other cheaper purchases, but very similar, to those of Angelina Jolie and various looks made in hollywood for you to get the most out of them.