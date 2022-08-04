Angelina Jolie wanted to deliver a subpoena to Brad Pitt in full awards gala

It seems that it is going to become a certain custom in Hollywood the fact of handing out citations when an ex-partner with whom you are in divorce proceedings or legal problems goes on stage and be visible to everyone. It already happened last spring when Olivia Wilde, presenting her new film at CinemaCom in Las Vegas, received a legal notice from her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis, as soon as she stepped into the fray. Now it has been known that Angelina Jolie wanted to follow suit and do the same to Brad Pitt.

As you have been able to find out The New York Postthe 47-year-old actress and director and her entire team of lawyers, who are in the middle of a legal battle with the interpreter of Se7en either Damn bastardsthey sought that he receive an appointment to go before the judge During the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, also known as SAG Awards.

As explained by the aforementioned newspaper, the key to being looked for in an event of these characteristics It was due to the impossibility of locating him before and because of the urgency that Jolie and her legal advisers had to force him to comply with a mandatory procedure by which Pitt had to present a series of documents.





Said documentation was related to the last confrontation on account of a shared property that the former Brangelina have had: the Château de Miraval, a French castle located next to the Côte d’Azur gwing that also acts as a vineyard and winery.

It was Brad Pitt who first resorted to justice to prevent his ex-wife from getting rid of her participation in the business, alleging that he was trying to harm her and defame her image. According to his version, he has the right to express his disagreement and to require that the two parties reach an agreement to transfer the entire property and the winery and vineyards.

Jolie, for the alcoholic past and for the abuses of which he accuses the actor, He does not want to sit at the table with him and only wants Brad Pitt, 58, to deliver all the documentation as soon as possible about the farm and the business, in order to show that he has no arguments to support his vision of the property and the winery and vineyards and that he is only stopping the process of its sale.

Likewise, The New York Post He has assured in his report that there was an attempt to have given Pitt a summons at an awards gala it could have been repeated at the Oscars if the lawyers had not prevented it of the actor.