Angelina Jolie has six children: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Max are dedicated to this | Famous

In the 2000s, exactly in 2002, the protagonist of ‘Wanted’ premiered in maternity; this after adopting little Maddox. Some time later, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Max (the last three are biological children of the actress and her ex-partner Brad Pitt) came into her life.

What do Angelina Jolie’s children do?

The first son of the Hollywood star ventured into the seventh art in 2017, when he worked as executive producer of the film “They took him away: memories of a girl from Cambodia”, in which Jolie was director. In this regard, in a talk with ‘The Guardian’ in 2015, the artist spoke about the reason that led her to make the film.

“I want him to learn what it is to be Cambodian. And I want us to help the world understand what a Cambodian family is like,” she pointed out.

In addition to his talent in film, the young man has shown an interest in biochemistry, which he studies at Yonsei University in South Korea. In an interview for ‘People’ magazine on October 27, 2021, Angelina confessed that her children have very different interests.

“I have six very individual human beings in my house. I am very excited with all the different stages, feelings and curiosities that they go through, ”she expressed.

Just like his siblings, Pax is focused on his studies. As stated by the interpreter of ‘Maleficent’ in a talk with the BBC in 2016, the young man has shown interest in the world of music.

“None of my children want to be an actor. They are really very interested in being musicians. I think they like the film process seen from the outside. Maddox is interested in publishing and Pax loves music and being a DJ”, he stressed at the time.

Like few times, on July 31, 2022, Angelina shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she announced that Zahara will begin her studies at Spelman University, located in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Zahara with her sisters from Spelman! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a member of the family as a new Spelman girl”, was the message that the proud mother wrote.

The comments from Internet users were immediate, and immediately left affectionate congratulations for the girl.

“Great choice”, “Congratulations to her”, “So great”, “Impressive”, “Is she going to college yet?”, “Good job” and “How special”, were some of the messages.

If something characterizes the first biological daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt, it is the great style that she has shown during her appearances on important red carpets.

For example, at the premiere of ‘Eternals’, in October 2021, the 15-year-old dressed in a beautiful white dress with floral details. Just a few weeks later, in November, Shiloh opted for a more casual look: jeans, a black sweatshirt, and sneakers.

In addition to her taste for fashion, the girl has a great talent for dancing, which is why she has captivated hundreds of fans with her steps.

The smallest of the Jolie-Pitt clan became stars from an early age. At just four years old, Vivienne made her big screen debut alongside her mother; this in the tape ‘Maleficent’.

In an interview for ‘Despierta América’, Angelina spoke about her daughter’s role in the popular film.

“We did it because the other children were afraid of me. She was four years old and we needed a girl. In the scene, little Aurora must love me and I have to be very mean. Other children would have fled, but my daughter obviously would not,” she asserted.

Max, on the other hand, has stayed further away from public life and rarely appears with his mother on walks or red carpets.