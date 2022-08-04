Andrea Meza exudes confidence and beauty with a tight Barbie-style dress

andrea meza has become a benchmark for fashion and style with outfits with which he splurges beautylike the tight and revealing pink dress with which he joins the trend Barbie that celebrities have followed in Hollywood.

The former Miss Universe does not hide that fashion is one of her great passions and has managed to inspire her fans through her social networks with perfect outfits for every occasion, such as the most recent ones for the summer using vibrant colors in each of their outfits.

After her successful run through the catwalks, the model originally from chihuahua She has won the hearts of fans in her role as a host since Miamiwhere during a red carpet he captured the eyes with a tight and revealing pink dress.

Pink dress by Andrea Meza. Photo: Instagram @@pichichipixx

Meza opted for a delicate and elegant pink dress with a deep “V” neckline and strappy details that perfectly outlined her waist, a look that she combined with a pmermaid style hairstyle wearing waves in her long hair. Also, she used transparent slippers with princess style pointed design.

Barbiecore trend

Dua Lipa, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are some of the celebrities who have carried the trend barbie coresomething that began with the arrival of the famous doll and gained strength in the 2000s with colorful outfits.

the parade of valentine at the end of 2021 it showed that pink was back and with it this style that is inspired by the Barbie dollwhich despite being controversial on more than one occasion remains an inspiration and an icon of pop culture.

Barbiecore trend. Photo: Instagram @picichipixx

This trend is characterized by pink colour that for so long was part of Barbie, although this time taken from fiction with outfits in vibrant tones what celebrities match with accessories gold, plastic or colorful.

Barbiecore took on more force after the first images of the film “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken came to light. Although actresses like Reese Witherspoon in “Legally Blonde” and Tyra Banks had already made this trend their own.

