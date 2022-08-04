and it is immediately like a boom (VIDEO)









Rome: the filming of the tenth chapter of Fast and Furios, that is simply “Fast X”, continues for Vin Diesel, in the eternal city. The actor beloved by fans all over the world, found in Rome the maximum affection of his admirers of him, reciprocated by his manners absolutely in his hand.

Rain of likes and consents on all social networks, they then arrived for Vin Diesel with a video dedicated to updating fans on the making of the film made near the Colosseum, where the actor declared all his enthusiasm for filming in front of this unique location: a dream come true for him.

Rome, the “Gladiator” with a good face Vin Diesel returns to Rome to shoot “Fast X”: selfie and a video near the Colosseum with the enthusiasm of a tourist

Explosion of likes overseas, for Vin Diesel and his video “Made in Rome”, a sign of his admiration for the capital of Italy and its great beauty. The ecstatic actor in front of the Colosseum couldn’t resist taking a series of selfies just like a real tourist, as well as a video that is becoming popular on Instagram, in which he recounts this fantastic experience for him.

We still lacked Vin Diesel as the promoter of the cityand on the part of a very special tourist like him, it can only please, but also highlights how the Colosseum, the subject of his Roman homagewhich passes from his Instagram profile with 82 million followers, remains a great attraction, revived by the powerful figure of this character from the stainless series of Fast and Furios.

Vin Diesel, the good-faced “Gladiator”of which the Romans have always been great admirers, was in the past often in the capital, and also an unusual guest on cultural broadcasts such as “Parla con me” by Serena Dandini.

Recently the actor, in great shape for the last “Fast and Furious”, was also the protagonist of the evenings of Genzano, the production also passed in that city last Mayjust to turn in the villages of the municipality of Castelli (read here).

This contemporary Hercules, who in these days is shooting other scenes of the same highly anticipated film in the 14th week of production, could not fail to comment on the majesty of the most famous circus in the world: the Colosseum.

In the video we show, the actor declared that the longer he stays in the capital, the more he is enchanted by its beauty and grandeur: “It is a dream to shoot in Rome – his words right on the take of the first scene “.

canaledieci.it is on Google News:

to keep up to date on our news click on this link And type the star at the top right to follow the source.