An ice cream and a visit to David: Justin Bieber for a walk in the center of Florence

Put an evening at dinner in Borgo Pinti or an afternoon walking around San Marco. Imagine that at some point you turn around and you see Justin Bieber. It is not a hallucination for being too hot: one of the most famous stars of world music has been spotted right in the center of Florence. After the concert on Sunday 31 July in Lucca, which gathered thousands of fans from all over Italy and beyond, Justin Bieber allowed himself a mini-vacation in Tuscany and could not help but pass by the most famous city of art. Unfortunately for boys and girls who are fans of the singer, he did not indulge in photos or videos.

Together with his wife Hailey Rhode Baldwin, the American singer spent Tuesday 2 August around the streets of Florence. The visit had not been announced on social networks, it was a surprise but those who were in the city could not help but notice it. Despite the hat pulled down over his eyes, Justin Bieber is unmistakable (and then the array of bodyguards around him and his wife was a great clue).

Bieber arrived in Piazza della Signoria in the afternoon, admired Palazzo Vecchio and enjoyed an ice cream in a nearby pastry shop. Immediately after, he took a walk around San Marco and passed in front of the All’Antico Vinaio restaurant which he captured in a short video Bieber and his wife. The two then entered the Accademia Gallery for a guided tour of Michelangelo’s David and the beauties of one of the most popular Florentine museums in Italy and abroad.

Could not miss the Tuscan cuisine. There are those who have already seen Bieber on Monday evening at La Giostra in Borgo Pinti, but his ‘team’ of fans on Instagram has also pinched him elsewhere around the city. Unfortunately for the ‘Beliebers’ (as the fans of the American singer are called), he has not lent himself to photos or videos with the fans. He hasn’t even granted autographs.

Justin Bieber’s hit and run in Florence ended in a few hours. The artist has traveled to Denmark where he is continuing his European tour. In Lucca about twenty thousand people welcomed him on Sunday 31 July: it was his first concert in Tuscany after discovering Lyme syndrome, a disease that had forced him to suspend live performances. Lucca, however, enjoyed his music, Florence had him as a guest and who knows that in the future he will not be able to return to the city to perform.