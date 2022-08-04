Amber Heard did cut off Johnny Depp’s finger, according to her own sister in new evidence

Two months later for the jury to deliver a verdict in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardthe accusations made in it are news again, this time for those previously submitted evidenceand that did not come to light in the trial, almost 6,000 pages that were rejected.

Among the facts that can be found in those documents, it appears again the altercation of the cut of Johnny Depp in the finger, which was mentioned in the trial. But the unknown until now are some evidence to help clarify what happened.

This is a transcript provided by Jennifer Howell, the then-boss of Amber Heard’s sisterWhitney Henriquez, describing the moment when Henriquez would have received a message from his sister because of the incident.

Howard told Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, in his evidence that Amber Heard’s sister yelled at him “‘He has. He has cut off his damn finger’. I pushed my chair back and said, ‘What?'”

When asked by Camille Vasquez who he was specifically referring to when he said ‘he has’, Howell replied: “It was Amber and Johnny, and she had thrown a bottle at him that cut off his fingeris what she (Amber’s sister) said when she came back from talking to someone outside.”

The cut of the middle finger of Johnny Depp, one of the most lurid episodes dealt with in the trialand about him they have already heard various versionsamong them, an audio of Johnny Depp claiming he cut it himselfand he ended up assuring in the trial it was a domestic accident: “I didn’t want to get her in trouble. I tried to keep things as peaceful and easy as possible for everyone.” Another email he sent to her doctor at the time read “I cut half my left finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again.

Despite this new information that was already archived at the timea reopening of the trial is not expectedand Amber Heard still has it very hard to turn.

Surely you are interested in:

Johnny Depp ‘mocks’ Amber Heard by throwing taunts on his new album: ‘You’re sitting there like a dog’