Alex Rodríguez celebrated his 47th birthday in a big way with several of his closest friends

The fact that he ended his relationship with Jennifer Lopezdoes not seem to be something that prevents the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez to enjoy his life, as happened during his birthday party, in which he discreetly but luxuriously celebrated his 47th birthday.

According to information from Page Six, the party included relatives and close friends of the former player, who enjoyed expensive meals, golf games, walks and a boat ride on a lake.





Alex Rodriguez celebrating to the fullest

“Wake up on my birthday as a child! But at night I can take out my birthday suit,” Rodríguez wrote on his Instagram, where he shared several moments through his stories regarding the celebration of his 47th birthday.

One of the most shared postcards of the celebration, came from the profile of Kathryne Padgetta friend of A-Rod who has been seen with the former baseball player in various places, including a trip to Europe and some public events.





Among the most prominent guests who gathered are Justin and HaileyBieber, Mark Wahlberg, Reese witherspoon and the owners of Utah Jazz and the New England Patriots.





