Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Darren Aronofsky compete for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival

Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” Marilyn Monroe’s drama “Blonde” with Ana de Armas, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Bardo,” and Luca Guadigino’s “Bones and All,” with Timothée Chalamet, will have their world premieres in the competition of the Venice International Film Festival.

Festival director Alberto Barbera unveiled an all-star line-up on Tuesday that includes the out-of-competition premiere of Olivia Wilde’s mid-century psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Harry Styles. and Florence Pugh. The impressive international line-up will attract big stars and prize hopefuls alike to the Lido for the 79th edition of the world’s oldest film festival.

As in years past, Netflix will take a starring role with four big titles in the main competition: Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring de Armas as Monroe and based on Joyce Carol Oates’ book about the inner life of the Hollywood icon; Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, opening the festival on August 31; González Iñárritu’s new film about a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker; and “Athena” by Romain Gavras, about three brothers plunged into chaos after the death of their younger brother.

The Lido has become a prime location for Netflix releases from award contenders. Last year, the streaming service premiered Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” which ended up receiving the Oscar for best direction.

Many films that have premiered in Venice in the last decade have won the Academy Award for best direction, including Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland”, Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” and “Gravity”, “The Shape of Water” (“The shape of water”) by Guillermo del Toro, “La La Land” by Damien Chazelle and “Birdman” by González Iñárritu.

There are 23 films in total in this year’s competition, including A24’s Aronofosky’s “The Whale,” which stars Brendan Fraser as a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, played by Sadie Sink of “Stranger Things.” . It will be the first time Aronofosky has returned to the Lido since presenting “Black Swan” in 2010. There’s also Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” from MGM and Amazon, about young love, a road trip and the attempt to leave the past behind. The film reunites the director with Chalamet, his “Call Me By Your Name” star and a Venice regular.

And this isn’t the only film reunion on the list. There’s also Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” starring Tilda Swinton, and Martin McDonagh’s new movie following “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,” Searchlight’s “The Banshees Of Inisherin.” , with Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell playing lifelong friends on a remote island.

Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” starring Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman, is also among the titles in the competition. Adapted from his own stage play, Sony’s “The Son” is part of a trilogy that includes his Oscar-winning film “The Father.” Todd Field also has “TÁR,” starring Cate Blanchett as a renowned composer and the first female conductor of a major German orchestra. Focus Features will release the drama in theaters on October 7.

Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi will premiere his new film “No Bears” in competition. Panahi received a six-year prison sentence last week as the government seeks to silence critics amid growing economic turmoil and political pressure. Four Iranian films are screening this year in the various sections, including Vahid Jalilvand’s “Beyond the Wall”.

Barbera said that Panahi and the other imprisoned Iranian filmmakers were “guilty only of having exercised their right to freedom of expression.”

Documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman has the narrative film “A Couple.” And Laura Poitras will also premiere her documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” in competition.

The main jury for this year’s competition is headed by Julianne Moore and includes French director Audrey Diwan, whose film “Happening” won the Golden Lion last year; “Never Let Me Go” author Kazuo Ishiguro and “A Separation” Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

In addition to “Don’t Worry Darling,” other films making their out-of-competition debut include Walter Hill’s “Dead For a Dollar,” starring Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz; Bill Poland’s “Dreamin’ Wild,” with Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins as the musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson; Paul Schrader’s “Master Gardener,” with Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver; and Ti West’s “Pearl,” featuring Mia Goth.

The Venice Film Festival, scheduled for August 31-September 10, is just the first of many fall film festivals that will help narrow the playing field for the upcoming awards season. The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off soon after on September 8, followed by the Telluride Film Festival on September 15 and the New York Film Festival on September 30.