According to science Robert Pattinson has the perfect face

Doctor Julian De Silva exposed that Robert Pattinson has the most beautiful face in the world using different techniques, highlighted Mitelege.com. The actor obtained a 92.5 percent perfection, achieving the highest average achieved to date by any Hollywood star.

“The only drawback that prevented her from achieving 100%, and therefore absolute beauty, is her slightly thin and flat lips,” Julian noted.

The cosmetic surgeon at the Center for Advanced Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London used facial mapping techniques to find out who has the most beautiful face on the planet.

According to the information, the technique is a digital version of the golden ratio (also the golden number or Phi scale of beauty), a mathematical equation used by the Greeks to calculate beauty based on physical proportions.

Following Robert Pattinson in descending order are Bradley Cooper (91.08%), Brad Pitt (90.51%), George Clooney (89.91%), Hugh Jackman (89.64%), David Beckham (88.96 %), Idris Elba (88.01%), Kanye West (87.94%) and Ryan Gosling (87.48%).

Pitt for years has been at the top of all lists of the most beautiful men in the world. “Brad is aging incredibly well. Being fourth on the list at the age of 56 is incredible and reflects the almost eternal beauty of him, “said the plastic surgeon. The Hollywood star scored highest in sight distance, but was penalized for the shape of his nose.

“The Greeks discovered that proportion occurs throughout nature and for thousands of years it has been thought to keep the formula for the most beautiful faces in the world secret,” de Silva explained to US Weekly in a past interview.

“For a long time the Phi ratio of 1.618 was thought to hold the secret of beauty, but now with computer mapping we can calculate how it applies to real women.”

According to the site, even though a study has determined “who is the man with the most perfect face”, this research is still totally subjective, since there is no theoretical framework to follow when it comes to beauty.