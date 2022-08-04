Absolute sadness, the mourning that caught Adam Sandler

Popular actor and comedian Adam Sandler You are going through a difficult time in your life. A few hours ago she shared on her official account Instagram that he had lost a much loved member of his family. She is about one of the most important women in his life, the grandmother of his wife, jackie sandler.

In his feed on the social network of the camera, the popular Hollywood actor commented that he was very close to his grandmother. Monicaname of the woman who lost her life, even the call of affection as “Grandma GG.”

The message that the actor left him on the networks begins by saying: “My wife’s grandmother passed away this week at the age of 106. She was one hell of a great lady. A devoted wife. A wonderful mother. A grandmother who made her grandchildren feel incredible love.”

In addition, the actor and director of the film “Claw” added: “A great-grandmother of four who absolutely never showed them anything but sweetness and joy whenever they were together. Always in a great mood. Always laughing. Always giving. Always up for a good time.”

Adam Sandler He ended the meaningful message by saying: “She was in WHO’s Who of American women magazine. An artist (She had a piece at the Parish art museum in Southampton). A writer. A school teacher. A golfer. A New Yorker. A great teacher of life in the bridge. One love. What she gave my wife’s family will never be forgotten. Kindness. Strength. and loyalty. A true good person. We had great times with Grandma Monica since I met her 24 years ago and she will be missed terribly by all . Especially my mother-in-law Lila. Her closeness was unique. I love you grandma gg and thank you for everything.”