“A League of Their Own” returns as a series on Prime Video and with African-American women as protagonists

The first trailer for the series based on the 1992 film of the same name has been released. (Prime Video)

three decades ago Tom Hanks, Geena Davis Y madonna starred A League of Their Own (A very special team), film of Penny Marshall where they emphasized the power of women in a sport considered masculine; the baseball.

Now this story returns but in the form of a series with Prime Video and putting an emphasis not only on girl power, but on inclusion, so now that the first trailer has been revealed there is a clear emphasis on African-American characters.

This film will have among its cast a considerable number of African-American actresses in leading roles. (Prime Video)

The 1992 movie was set in 1943 where men were at war and baseball was on the brink of disappearing. But a group of women was determined not to let him die. dottie (Geena Davis) Y Kit Keller (Lori Petty) were part of a women’s team and showed that they were capable of competing and fighting like men.

Now it has been confirmed that the next series based on this film will premiere on August 12 on the streaming system and is starring abby jacobson Y Chante Adams What Carson Y Max, who, along with their teammates, develop a deeper understanding of sexuality and race through baseball, team building, and breaking established rules.

The series will be set in the early 1940s, much like the Penny Marshall movie. (Prime Video)

adams She will play the African-American protagonist of the series based on a film that at the time did not have actresses of color among its cast. The series also stars D’Arcy Carden Y Gbemisola Ikumelowith appearances by Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant.

“28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that had been largely overlooked until then. We grew up obsessed with the movie, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of ​​telling a new set of those stories, still overlooked,” he said. Jacobson it’s a statement.

The series stars Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams as Carson and Max. (Prime Video)

The film’s co-writer, Lowell Ganzspoke about the lack of representation for the 30th anniversary celebrations and told rolling stone: “We were very aware that we were an all-white film. It would have been dishonest to integrate the League and act as if that had happened since that didn’t happen,” he added.

In 2020, Gabrielle Union was among those calling for a sequel focused on black women to the baseball movie A League Of Their Own.

In 2020 it was intended to make a movie, but Prime Video decided to make this story a series. (Prime Video)

The series follows Carson (abby jacobson) Y Max (Chante Adams) alongside a new cast of hilarious and clever characters as they make their way onto the pitch, meeting their teams and themselves along the way.

“We feel beyond lucky and excited to be able to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We hope to bring to the public a story with all those qualities.” Jacobson.

This show will also feature the participation of Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, ​​Kate Berlant. (Prime Video)

Prime Video premiered the official trailer for the highly anticipated series and it’s packed with action, but features new characters with unique stories through a fresh reimagining of its predecessor.

The series will have eight episodes and evokes the jovial spirit of the classic Penny Marshallwhile taking a broader view to tell the story of a generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, within the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

A league of their Own will be released on August 12 in Prime Video.

