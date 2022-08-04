6 unmissable tricks to choose the perfect cut for your face!

Round, triangle, oval and diamond-shaped faces: for every feature her ideal haircut. Let’s find out how to wear hair according to your face shape.

Very short, very long and of average length, to each his own cut. It is no mystery that many of us look better at one type of haircut than another. Then, rarely, there are those faces that really seem to fit any haircut. But if that’s not the case, here are our tips for the right haircut for every face shape.

How to understand the right haircut

The first thing to do to understand which haircut is best suited to your face is to equip yourself with a little patience and of self-love (which never hurts) and put yourself in front of the mirror. At this point, observing you very carefully, try to understand which is the shape of your face. At this point, the fastest method is to take a pencil and draw the line of the face on the mirror. Once finished, move away and try to clarify: how does it seem to you? Oval? Round? Triangular?

Tufts and waves for triangular faces

Kate Hudson, Jennifer Love Hewitt And Kylie Minogue, these are just some of the faces that have a mostly triangular face shape. A face with this type of features usually has a predisposition to have pronounced cheekbones, pointed chin and more or less spacious forehead. At this point, if you are going to harmonize the face in the more angular sectionsour advice is to cushion the size of the forehead by leaving clumps of hair that falls soft at the temples. Even a side fringe, perhaps slightly tapered, that creates movement can help to narrow the spaces of the forehead. All you need is to create movement with wavy look for soften the angular features of this kind of features. Very short cuts are fine, but if always directed towards a more moved and not very linear style. Yes also to the haircut climbed to the tips. Absolutely from avoid are instead i too geometric cuts and precise, harmony and movement are the most appropriate solution for triangular faces.

Scaled haircut for the round face

Don’t you like a round face? You are wrong to think so, think of the beautiful celebs of the star system like Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence And Emma Stone. In fact they all have in common a round face that they manage to make the most of. Full cheeks And blunt cheekbones: these are the typical characteristics of a face that tends to this type of features. At this point if you recognize yourself in the round faceall you have to do is proceed with haircuts that go to stretch the lines of the face. Obviously, long hair can only look good on a similar face. Good also the short but with some attention, better to opt for a multi-length layered cut.

Long hair for square faces

Again all you need to make the most of your features is to choose a haircut that develops in vertical manner. The goal is precisely that of elongate the shape of the face with scaled cuts but which always tend to go downwards. There middle row it gives a lot especially to those who have smooth and long hair. Also contemplate the shorter cuts but which are not above the chin area and, if desired, can be styled with soft waves. Pay attention to the lady Oscar effect with excessively curved curls! Ah, last thing, don’t forget about the color: the lighter tips give a brighter effect And jaunty. Angelina Jolie is the perfect example of this.

The oval face goes well with everything!

THE oval features are those of the iconic faces of the most beautiful contemporary women: Beyoncé, Megan Fox And Charlize Theron. In addition to being kissed by mother nature, these celebrities also have one of the most versatile face shapes. In fact, the oval face does not struggle to look good with practically any haircut. If you are lucky enough to have this kind of features try to show them to the world in all their beauty! Make your face stand out with pulled hairstyles, or also opt for a seeds collected. But beware of long and too straight hair as they could thin your shape even more. Welcome curls and soft waves!

Haircut for diamond faces

There aren’t many people who can boast of having a diamond face! Reese Whiterspoon And Ashley Greene, however, are the examples that we submit to show you which haircuts are best suited to this type of features. Without even having to do the filler, i diamond faces have high and pronounced cheekbones with a width greater than that of the jaw and forehead. A medium cut is the right choice as it enhances and frames this type of features. Again, to enhance the shape of the face you can opt for soft waves and, if you have short hair, fix it bangs on the side.