5 PHOTOS of Bonita Fernández, the queen of Mexican boxing that will leave you breathless

Mexico has given the world some of the best boxerss of all history, both men and women, it is evident that some have been more successful than others, but recently there are those who have even stolen spotlights on social networks and for that reason we bring 5 photos of Diana ‘Bonita’ Fernández that will take your breath away.

Although she is not a knockout, the boxer from Ciudad Juárez has left her soul in the ring, she has already starred in striking fights against Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez, Esmeralda Moreno and Lourdes Juárez to mention a few.

He has a record of 25 wins (only four by knockout, 13.3% KO’s percentage)four losses and one draw, In addition, it can boast of having been Latin American super flyweight champion by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

“It started as a hobby, a sport, something to distract me, but when I had my first amateur fight I liked it, I still didn’t decide to do it as a profession, until I started fighting in national competitions and leaving the city. That’s when I realized that I wanted to dedicate myself to this, “he told Weekend.

The best photos of Bonita Fernandez

In an interview with the aforementioned medium, Diana Laura said that the nickname of ‘Pretty’ was given to her by her first coach, who also taught her to overcome your fears and that courage has been shown in the ring.

Likewise, the Mexican athlete has been very active on social networks, she has almost 50,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares photos of her trips, trainingsessions of modelingpromotions and her great taste for fashion, here we present the best images:

Photos: Instagram @dbonita_fdzoficial