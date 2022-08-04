5 cartoons that marked you if you grew up in the 90s

For those raised in the 90s, when the streaming did not exist and watching an animated series meant submitting to the whims of the signals that put the stories in the order they wanted, there were a series of channels that served to accompany them every morning and every afternoon. Among the most important were Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, The Big Channel and Magic Kidsas well as the children’s segments of Warner Channel and Fox. What were the most important series?

+The most important cartoons of the 90s

5 – Dexter’s Laboratory

Created by Genndy Tartakovskythis cartoon focused on Dexter, a child prodigy who had a secret laboratory hidden under his room where he carried out different experiments. his sister, Didi, was the only one who knew of the existence of this place and often interfered in their plans. Episodes like the ones in “Omelette Du Fromage” where he learns to speak French and segments like those of The Friends of JusticeThey made it unforgettable.

4 – Dragonball

Who writes still remembers the moment when Knights of the Zodiac disappeared from the screen Magic Kids and they were replaced by a mysterious boy who had a monkey’s tail. dragon ball was a symbol of the 90s, which had a lot of variations like Dragon Ball Z Y Dragon Ball GT, and their characters became aspirational for those who played superheroes. who did not dream of being Goku or make a kame hame ha?

3 – Animaniacs

with the stamp of steven spielberg as producer, Warner Bros. had a series of irreverent cartoons in which these characters appeared who were very close to being mice and were reconverted so as not to generate confusion with Disney. Among its segments, there were also the unforgettable Pinky and the Brain, with his plans to conquer the world. Have you seen the interview we did to the creator of this series?

2 – Rugrats

With a premise similar to the one that was later seen in toy story, rugrats he showed us what happened to babies when the adults weren’t looking at them. With a very large dose of imagination, endless adventures of this group made up of Tommy, Charlie Brown, Philly, Lilly and Angelica, the largest of all and the one that could apparently communicate with them. There is a theory that all babies were actually the product of the fantasy of Angelicawho had no friends.

1-Doug

If it is about imagination, how not to talk about the icon of children’s imagination: Doug. This character created by Jim Jinkins turned a large part of this animator’s experiences as a teenager, with which many children were able to empathize and discover that feeling insecure was common, that sometimes not knowing what to do was also common, and that taking refuge in creativity and imagination could be a very fun scheme.