3 series and animated films to stream in August 2022

Between Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, VVVVID, Crunchyroll and Disney +, the offer of animated films and series in Italy is now quite wide. To help enthusiasts or simply curious to orient themselves in the best way and not miss the products of the moment, we therefore propose a small monthly guide. Among our reports there are both absolute novelties, with series made available in binge-watching or simulcast (ie simultaneously with the Japanese release of each episode), and recoveries of works of the past that are particularly important or loved by the public.

Lightyear – The true story of Buzz

Disney +

From 3 August

The new Disney and Pixar adventure Lightyear – The true story of Buzz tells the origins of the toy of Toy Story and follows the Space Ranger stuck on a hostile planet 4.2 million light years from Earth along with his commander and crew.

As Buzz tries to find a way home through time and space, a group of ambitious recruits and his robot cat Sox join him. The arrival of Zurg, a massive presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious end, complicates matters and jeopardizes the mission. Here is our review of the film.

I Am Groot

Disney +

From 10 August

Animated series starring the sentient tree of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in its “baby” version, consisting of 5 short films, made available on Disney + all together. For the occasion, the actor Vin Diesel gives the voice (in the original version) to the protagonist, while Bradley Cooper returns in the role of Rocket Raccoon.

The series – animated with a hyper-realistic style – was created by Ryan Little, who has previously worked as an assistant to the production of the TV series. Agent Carter, Dare devil And Jessica Jones and coordinator of the writers on Runaways And What If…?. Kirsten Lepore (Adventure Time, Summer Camp Island).

Getter Robo Arc

Amazon Prime Video

25 August

Based on the manga of the same name made in the early 2000s by the master of Nagaian robots Ken Ishikawa (published in Italy by J-Pop), the anime consists of 13 episodes. The story is set temporally after the other chapters of the Getter Robot saga and sees the giant robot fight against alien insects from the future that had already appeared in Shin Getter Robot.

