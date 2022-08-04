3 essential facts of the long-awaited film about Ferrari

The long-awaited film about Ferrari, and about his mentor Enzo Ferrari, fills the cravings of fans of the Scuderia and of cinema in general. Next, we delve into certain details of the shooting that will enhance our expectation.

be welcome to ferrari world, ladies and gentlemen. The legendary Italian house will have its own film shortly, and it will focus on a particular moment in the factory: a profound crisis that seemed to have no turning back. Yes, the argument is based on a real event.

How could we describe such a factory? We could say that it is a car company with a long history, but at the same time intensely current. We could say that it is a sports car factory, but that, in turn, its models seem to be children of the most refined and avant-garde design.

Ferrari is a concept. Something really hard to pigeonhole. Since it began as a purely sporting Scuderia, back in 1929 in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italyhas cultivated the most varied praise.

So much so that, for years, there has been a project of a film solid enough to tell this story, or part of it. And everything seems to indicate that this project has arrived. Under the direction of Michael Mann -“Heat”, “Miami Vice”, “Public Enemies”- and the leading roles of the talented Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz, Ferrari will be in good hands.

1- Where is the Ferrari movie filmed?

Filming will focus on Modena, Italy.

The location of this film will be, nothing more and nothing less, than in the region of Emilia-Romagna. This region is located in northern Italy and its most populous city is Bologna. The Ferrari film, although it will have scenes in Bologna, will focus on Modena.

The city of modena and, the nearby town of MaranelloThey will be the big stars of the shoot. In this city and town is where the Ferrari factory originated. Today, in Maranello a luxurious and immense museum is located on the Prancing Horse.

two- In which season will the movie be filmed?

The Italian summer will receive the shooting of Ferrari.

The plot of this film will take place in the summer of 1957. This is a particularly sordid time for the factory and for Enzo-Ferrari. Bordering on bankruptcy and with the searing pain of the recent death of a son, his career as director of ferrari seems to come to an end.

So the production company has decided to shoot in the spring and part of the summer in Italy. The exterior shooting will be in the region of Emilia-Romagna aforementioned.

3- What actors are almost part of the filming?

Hugh Jackman will finally not be part of the filming.

this movie of ferrari It is a long-standing project. Recently, the protagonists of Adam Driver and of Penelope Cruzbut previously there were other applicants.

Three names in particular had been considered for the Ferrari film: Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman and Al Pacino. None of these three talented artists will be part of the film of ferrari.

Now I ask you, reader, Do you think the Ferrari movie will be up to the task?