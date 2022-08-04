15 gifs of Sofia Vergara that are glory

Photo credit: Giphy

Sofía Vergara: the photos of her glorious youth as a model

There are a thousand reasons to love Sofía Vergara without measure, but if the god of concise motivations (everyone with their own religion) forced us to choose only one, we would undoubtedly opt for her comic side. Or what is the same, we would stay with Gloria. Glory. Hallelujah! Until the end of Modern Family, the character of the actress was a (Latin) bomb of jokes that bursts clichés by taking them to the extreme with great grace.

As Gloria and/or Sofía are so expressive, they have given us glorious moments (okay, I’ll stop) that, in gif form, acquire the category of a new form of communication. Perfect above all to transmit unequivocal messages via Whatsapp. These are our favourites:

When your best friend confirms that she is signing up for the trip to Cuba

When you are very happy that your friend-enemy has a new job

When you spend a lot of time “Writing…”

When you spend a lot of time “Writing…” and on top of that nothing appears

When your friend tells you that she is going to write to her ex

When you’re the one who says you’re back with your ex

When you tell him that he was right to leave his shitty ex and he tells you that they’re finally back

When you screw up epically and you don’t care to admit it

when you weigh in june

When no one expected you to have the last word in an argument

When you leave the fitting room of the Bershka

When they accuse you of being late and you show that it is the other who has the wrong time

When you tell that your crush has mentioned you in a story

When someone asks if they should go to the doctor for an infected pimple and attach a photo

When you speak again in a group that you had muted