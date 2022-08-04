10 cases of virtually identical films released simultaneously

A fact that often happens to those who have a wide knowledge of cinema, inevitably, is to find themselves seeing a film and think that they have already seen a certain story on the screen. Maybe not exactly the same, but a similar version. In many cases, to find out who had a certain idea first, just compare the release dates in theaters: the first comer cannot have been inspired by anyone. However, there are exceptions where this “rule” is not applicable, and it has happened more than once in the history of cinema. What are we talking about? Of films that arrived at the cinema almost at the same time but surprisingly so similar to each other as to make us suspect that they copied each other. A rare but not impossible fact: two works built on similar ideas from different directors and developed at the same time. A few examples? Just think of Specterthe 24th segment of the James Bond saga, ea Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, both from 2015 and both based on stories that appear to be carbon copies of each other. Or, how can we forget the series of films that told the events of the so-called “friends with benefits”: in the same year both Bed friends with Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, who Friends, lovers, and … with Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman. If you remember, they both told the story of a couple of friends who decide to have relationships but without the complications of love. Both, predictably, had the same ending. Do you want to find out which other films have found themselves making their debut at the same time with their secret twin? Then browse our gallery today.

