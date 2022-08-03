Zeus and the ass scene is the best

Spoilers for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ below

We knew it from the moment we saw the trailer. Although we have stated that Thor: Love & Thunder it has two of the best battle scenes in the entire MCU, both of which are far from the best scene in the movie. Waititi’s new Thor is characterized by its humor and there is no better scene in terms of gag than that of Zeus (yes, also in the post-credits scene). Waititi said that Chris Hemsworth was going to show his ass in the film because, literally, it should be a crime against humanity not to show that body. However, there is much more than an ass as hard as the rest of the Australian’s body in the scene, there is a new Russell Crowe, and better than in a long time.

There are not a few who have laughed at the New Zealand actor’s weight gain. After all, a whole generation remembers him for Gladiator and as such, they want to see the Maximum Tenth Meridio from their memories. But Crowe is no less than 58 and not everyone can be Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt and stop aging when they want to. What the hell, you can also have a belly at 30 and 20. The important thing here is that his physical change has been for the better, at least in terms of his work as an actor.

Unfortunately, in the cinema the role of the protagonist has always been fought with the bellies, those that the secondary characters used to look so good, usually in the role of funny. By dint of one movie after another, one series after another, the male belly has come to be associated with humor. Well, Crowe wears it and does it to succeed in a sublime comic moment, worthy of Marvel’s Olympus in every way. They said that Crowe was going to make a fool of himself as Zeus and for us it has been the opposite. Despite his long career, Crowe had a reputation as an actor limited by his seriousness. With a single scene he has erased any criticism with a stroke of the pen.

Marvel and Crowe’s Zeus is a delightful scoundrel who lives up to the hedonistic, rambunctious Greek god of lightning, quite a clash with Hemsworth’s Thor. For starters, his entrance is as grand as it is ridiculous, doing stunts with his lightning bolt as if he were starting a retirement show in Las Vegas. Later, when Thor tries to talk to him, he leaves him, well, on the chopping block. His harem of young boys and girls swoon at the mere sight of Thor naked. Zeus, in fact, wobbles a bit, though he may be offended that his mistresses pass out over another naked body. We don’t think so because, while Thor tries to warn him of the serious danger that all the gods are in, Zeus is more concerned about his presence or not in the next orgy. Yes, the word orgy is said in the MCU.

But Zeus is not a simple cowardly and fat God. No, he is also calculating and he shows it when he whispers to Thor his true plan, to take Gorr away from the city where all the gods take refuge and ignore him, after all, he does not have the necessary key to fulfill his objectives. He is also right, because Gorr only manages to get to the center of the universe by taking the Storm Destroyer when Thor fights him in the Shadow Realm. If he had listened to Zeus… Well, maybe a few Asgardian children would have died but, as the leader of the divinities of the universe, Zeus was right and a more than justified decision.

The scene is rounded off with the crazy “death” of Zeus, pierced by his own thunderbolt. We know, of course, that he was not dead. It is simply another gag to this machine gun of theirs that is this scene, perhaps the best comic moment in all of Marvel. And it’s thanks to Crowe and his belly. Perhaps Chris Hemsworth’s ass makes it, too, the sexiest scene in the MCU, but we’ll leave that for another time, waiting for which Valkyrie and Jane Foster repeating grapes. We just hope that Crowe reprises a role in Thor 5.

