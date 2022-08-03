Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton star of the new Valentino campaign



Zendaya immortalized by Micheal Bailey Gates for Valentino Pink PP (courtesy Valentino)



Valentino unveils the new campaign of the Valentino Pink PP fall-winter 2022/23 collection which sees protagonists Zendaya And Lewis Hamilton. The bond between these two characters was already consolidated with the maison of Mayhoola for investmentswho has recently chosen the Formula 1 driver as his new face (see MFF of May 31) and saw the star of Euphoriamuse of the creative director Pierpaolo Picciolias the protagonist of some adv, the last of which is Valentino Rendez-vous (see MFF of 18 February).

The two Di.vas-different values ​​testimonials pose on a monochromatic background, signature of the Piccioli collection, where pink is the protagonist (see MFF of 8 March). A radical gesture, a single color that becomes all-encompassing, which wants to be the spokesperson of freedom and love.



Lewis Hamilton immortalized by Nicolas Kern for Valentino Pink PP (courtesy Valentino)



The two faces of the brand perfectly embody the message it wants to convey, equality, love and inclusiveness. From cinema, to music, to literature and sport, each Di.vas plays a key role in supporting the vision of a diversity emphasized by union. Different faces that have the message of empathy and connection as their common thread.

Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 champion, represents the values ​​pursued by Piccioli, demonstrating his authenticity both on and off the track, using his influence to drive change. In 2021 he in fact launched his own charity foundation Mission 44, whose goal is to support, promote and empower young people from underrepresented classes in the UK, through strategic partnerships, collaborations, grants and help in defending their rights. Valentino wants to show the man behind the sport, having him immortalized by the photographer Nicolas Kern in front of a handwritten poster, in a thoughtful and symbolic pose. Zendaya instead, photographed by Micheal Bailey Gatesshows an attitude that recalls a sense of freedom, free from any reference to gender.

Pink is the result of research, fueled by the desire to create a shade that communicates Valentino’s legacy through a modern lens. The desire to recompose the symbols of fashion in a neutral and free from rules. (reproduction reserved)