Zazie Beetz is ready to return as Domino

Domino was part of the main story of ”Deadpool 2”. | Marvel Studios

The actress Zazie Beetzwho played Domino along with Ryan Reynolds in ”Dead Pool 2”, has shared that he hopes to have a return to his character in the third installment, but has not given any apparent clues about his participation in the film. In an interview, the actress was coy about whether fans could expect to see her in “Deadpool 3.” “I don’t know. We’ll see,” she said. “I would love to do more Deadpool, but that’s me. So, I can’t… Yeah, I can’t give anything away.”

In case Beetz returns for the new installment of ”Deadpool”, he would be returning together with Reynolds and Leslie Uggams, who will return to play Blind Al, a classic character from the Deadpool comics. At the moment the cast of the new film has been kept secret, so it is not known what familiar faces we will be seeing in ”Deadpool 3”.

The actress who gives life to Domino, took off her career after appearing in the series of fx”Atlanta”, later appearing in ”Deadpool 2”, ”Joker” and will have a part in ”Bullet Train”, the film starring Brad Pitt which will be hitting theaters on August 5.

”Deadpool 3” is currently in pre-production under Marvel Studios after what Walt Disney Company bought 20th Century Fox and turned it into 20th Century Studiosin March 2019. The film will see the return of Reynolds as the irreverent mercenary, as well as the writers Rhett Rheese Y Paul Wernickwho replaced Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin in early 2022.

Since Disney’s acquisition of Fox, many fans have been concerned that the third installment of Deadpool would change its humor to make it suitable for all audiences, but in June 2022, Rheese and Wernick revealed that the film will maintain its raunchy tone. and that Disney has been “very supportive” in the writing process.

Fans have long speculated that “Deadpool 3” could see Reynolds share the screen with another veteran Marvel actor, Hugh Jackman. For years, the two have shared a series of posts, teasing fans with the possibility of a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover. shawn levythe new director of ”Deadpool 3”, has expressed his determination to arrange an on-screen pairing with these two lead actors, having worked with Jackman on 2011’s ”Real Steel”.

At the moment there is no set date for the premiere of ”Deadpool 3”. You can currently enjoy the other two ”Deadpool” movies through the platform Disney+.