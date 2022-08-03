You won’t believe what Ryan Gosling’s favorite Spanish word is

canadian actor Ryan Gosling He recently spoke with the media as part of the promotion of his latest film ‘The Gray Man’ on the Netflix platform, where he assured that one of his favorite desserts is made by his mother-in-law Eva Pérez Suárez, who is the mother of the actress Eve Mendez.

Since 2011, the couple has been together and committed to raising their two daughters, Esmeralda and Lee. We must not forget that the protagonist of ‘Fast and Furious 1’ is of Cuban roots, so much of her culture is manifested in her house.

“[Mi postre favorito] it would be Eva’s mother’s rice pudding. It’s as if an angel were crying on your tongue”, the actor told the program ‘Interview without a filter’. In addition, he indicated that one of his favorite words in Spanish is “coño”. “Everything is cunt, cunt. Damn it’s always there. There is no way you can use it wrong. For everything,” he said.

Ryan Gosling’s favorite dessert is arroz con leche and his favorite word in Spanish is Coño… I would make him tons of Arroz con leche while saying “coño” to him a hundred thousand times, just to see him happy. 😍 pic.twitter.com/rL2gMNzwUt — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) July 27, 2022

Among other issues, he assured that he does not have any type of social networks, so he cannot see the jokes they make of him. To this, his fans did not stop joking about it when they learned those details of the Canadian. “I can think of a very rude way to reply to this tweet but I’m going to hold back, I’ll just say I have rice” and “I’d make tons of rice pudding, damn it,” said some netizens.

With this show of affection, this only represents the affection that he has for his girlfriend and his girlfriend. A proof of that was a few years ago when the Hollywood actor thanked Eva Mendes for her dedication to starting her family when he was working on the movie ‘La La Land’ with Emma Stone.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing the piano, having one of the best experiences of my life in the movies, my girl was educating our daughter, pregnant with the second and trying to help her brother sick with cancer,” he said of emotional way Gosling. If she had not assumed all this to allow me to live this experience, she would surely be someone else who would be up here today, “she said.

“So, honey, thank you,” he finished.

Meanwhile, the husband of Eva Mendes is committed to the recording of his next film ‘Barbie’, along with the Australian Margot Robbie. Recently, some images of what would be the production that will be ready in a while were leaked.