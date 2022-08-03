WWE would lift Ronda Rousey’s suspension very soon

Yesterday, WWE announced through a statement that Ronda Rousey had been temporarily suspended for her attack on referee Dan Engler following her loss to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam.

However, it seems that this suspension will be shorter than expectedsince Dave Meltzer assured in the last Wrestling Observer Radio program that the former SmackDown women’s champion is scheduled to Clash at the Castle in September. These were the words of the journalist about it:

“It won’t be that long. I mean, she’s scheduled for the Cardiff show, so her suspension is going to be lifted early. I guess she’ll be out, but it will not reach the month. Look at it that way because she’s going to be back for the pay-per-view.”

It is currently unknown what WWE’s plans are for Ronda ahead of the UK event, although it is to be hoped that she will not return to the starting scene since she already lost her rematch against Morgan last Saturday.

What seems clear is that Ronda will now form part of the side of the heelsso we are likely to see a more aggressive version of the former UFC fighter.

Over the last few months, many fans and experts in the world of wrestling have pointed out that they saw Ronda uncomfortable with her character and with the microphone, and it was even stated that Rousey had lost her aura that he had in his first stage. We will soon find out if public opinion changes with this turn in his personality.

