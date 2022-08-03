WWE: Talent is very optimistic with Triple H in charge

According to the specialized media Fightful Selectmuch of the talents of WWE they were satisfied and optimistic about the future of the company under the command of the new Chief Creative Officer, Triple H. In the last WWE RAW Significant changes were seen in terms of structure and fluidity in the programming that everyone liked.

WWE presented a monday show with a new face, with more fights than usual and more varied, in addition to having more women on screen and in fights, something that generated freshness for the roster and for viewers and viewers. Also, fighters like Tommaso Ciampa and Mustafa Aliwhich were given notoriety, generated a good impact in the locker room.

But this not only resonated with the red brand roster, but also some sources of WWE NXT has assured that they come a very optimistic future for them with Triple H on the main rostersince they do not feel that they will be stuck in repetitive combat and there will be freshness.

However, even though Vince McMahon he is no longer there and that within the roster and the creative team he is no longer named or his absence causes concern, Triple H is trying to carry out stories and plans that were born from Vince, like the Maximum Male Models.

