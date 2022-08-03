WWE names its new Senior Vice President and Director of Global Sales and Partnerships

WWE is currently in the process of transition. The departure of Vince McMahon has caused a series of changes in the internal structure of the company, beginning with the appointment of Stephanie McMahon Y Nick Khan as co-CEOs of the company and the appointment of Triple H as WWE’s new creative chief.

Meanwhile, the company continues to drive movements, such as the recent Appointment of Craig Stimmel as the new Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships. WWE made the announcement public through a press release:

“Connecticut, August 2, 2022 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Craig Stimmel as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships. Stimmel, who previously held leadership positions at Snapchat, Procter and Gamble and NCR , will report to WWE President and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan.

As head of WWE’s Global Sales and Partnerships division, Stimmel will be a key member of the company’s management team, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and directing WWE’s sales organization while expanding its roster of sponsors. and promotional associations.

Stimmel spent the last three years as Head of Global Brands at Snapchat, where he was responsible for creating and leading the company’s global brands organization. Prior to that, Stimmel held various leadership positions at Procter and Gamble, including overseeing partnerships and marketing ideation for the company’s media investment team.

Stimmel received a BA in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of Dayton.”



The latest changes in WWE seem to be having an effect, at least on a creative level. In this sense, the talent and the fans have been optimistic and hopeful about the new direction that the company’s shows could take. Without going any further, the last episode of Monday Night Raw was received very positively, which has been reflected in its audience, achieving its best data of 2022.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.