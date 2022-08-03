wolf of wall street | Margot Robbie revealed that she drank tequila to make her first sex scene in the movies

margot robbie has gained notoriety in Hollywood for her beauty and talent, but not everything has been hunky-dory, as the Australian actress has resorted to tricks to control her nerves.

In an interview for ‘The New York Times’, the protagonist of ‘The Suicide Squad’ He remembered what his first sex scene on the big screen was like. Precisely in the film ‘The wolf of Wall Street’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

In that movie, margot robbie She was 23 years old when she had to shoot a scene in which she appears completely naked before Leonardo DiCaprio. And, although the directors gave her the option of wearing a gown to feel more comfortable, the interpreter wanted to make it as natural as possible.

To shoot this scene, the renowned actress resorted to alcohol to try to calm her nerves. “She helped my hands stop shaking,” she began by saying in the interview.

“I had three shots of tequila and then I took my clothes off and did the scene, and I was fine. It helped keep my hands from shaking and it gave me a little bit of confidence.” Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie, the highest paid actress in Hollywood

According to reports recently, it was known that both margot robbiein his role as Barbielike Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, are earning 12.5 million euros, a figure that places the Australian as the best paid actress today.

Overall, they outperform Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 3), with 20 million; Leonardo Dicaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), with 30 million; Y Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), with 100 million.

read also