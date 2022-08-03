With a striking detail, how is the mansion that Leonardo DiCaprio put up for rent for $ 32,000 in Beverly Hills

Leonardo DiCaprio is 47 years old and has an enviable fortune. Born in Los Angeles, California, he has been a constant protagonist of great productions acclaimed by critics and also by the public, even since he was 19 years old, when he played Arnie Grape in Who does Gilbert Grape love? He earned an Oscar nomination and one more Golden Globe nomination. That great performance paved the way for him in the difficult film industry.

Today, Leonardo is one of the most popular actors and also one of those with a millionaire fortune that continues to grow. Last year the magazine Variety published a list of highest earning actors and actresses in hollywood, the figure corresponds to earnings on your last project. The ranking is led by Daniel Craig, star in Between knives and secretswith 100 million dollars, but not far behind, in fifth place, DiCaprio appears with the amount of 30 million dollars received for his performance in don’t look upNetflix production.

Hilton & Hyland is the real estate broker in charge of putting Leonardo DiCaprio’s mansion in Beverly Hills for rent Hilton & Hyland – Hilton & Hyland

Just a sample of the purchasing power of the American actor, who will now look for the highest bidder to rent a mansion from beverly hills that he bought last year. The search does not seem easy because it is about a property of 9.9 million dollars and that demands in return a rent of 32,000 dollars per month.

An exorbitant amount like that means luxuries, comfort and space. Leo’s house is not exactly a jewel of modern architecture, unlike those of other millionaire celebrities, since the property dates back to 1936 and has an extension of 464 square meters in which four bedrooms, six bathrooms, living room, entertainment room, kitchen with a mini bar, breakfast area on the terrace, laundry room and others are distributed on two floors.

Leonardo DiCaprio put the property under the portfolio of Hilton & Hyland, a prestigious real estate broker in the United States, the entire house underwent an exhaustive remodeling Hilton & Hyland – Hilton & Hyland

In addition to a swimming pool, spa area and even a guest house with a private patio, the combination of dark and neutral colors stands out in contrast to the gold accents of the decorations.

Leo DiCaprio acquired the four-bedroom mansion in 2021 and it was recently remodeled with marble finishes and chevron flooring. Hilton & Hyland – Hilton & Hyland

Although it maintains a traditional structure from the 1930s, the house was recently remodeled with white oak and chevron floors, marble finishes and stations in both the kitchen and bathroom, wood paneling in the living room, high-end appliances, a fireplace on the terrace and new furniture. Hilton & Hyland, a prestigious real estate broker, offers the mansion fully furnishedaccording to information published by Dirt.com.

The house is located in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood, one of the most exclusive in the area, whoever wants to rent it will have to pay around $32,500 a month Hilton & Hyland – Hilton & Hyland

In addition to being recognized for his role as an actor, DiCaprio is also famous for investing in property. Last year he put up for sale the house he bought in 1998 with an ocean view in Malibu, Californiaa place whose decoration responded to his obsession with Titanic and exhibited an extensive collection of articles from the tape. Shortly after, he acquired another property in Malibu for 13.8 million dollars, this time in Blue Whale Estates and in a private space where he only shares with five other houses and enjoys direct access to the sea. This property is away from prying eyes and paparazzi cameras.