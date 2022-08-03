Will Smith loses 8,500 followers a day, after the Oscars slap and his media disappearance

A study carried out by an expert portal in social networks confirms the important public repercussion that the incident starring Will Smith at the Oscar Awards gala has had on a personal level.

The last Oscar Awards gala held in Los Angeles, as a great return of American glamor after the brake caused by the coronavirus crisis, marked a before and an after in the personal and professional life of the actor Will Smith. The slap in the face of the host of the act, the comedian Chris Rock, due to a practical joke about the Jada Pinkett’s Alopecia, comparing her to Lieutenant O’Neill, was undoubtedly the international scandal of the start of the year.

Will Smith really slaps Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars

A confrontation that, how could it be otherwise, fully touched the protagonists of it and not exactly for the better. Although Smith received the award for best actor for his role in the film king richard and his statuette it was not taken from him by the organization despite his harsh attack, the star received a major sanction by those responsible: 10 years without attending any event organized by the Hollywood Academy. Nevertheless, this veto doesn’t seem to be the only one living both Will and his wife Jada Pinkett.

A recent study carried out by the agency specialized in social networks I Love Seo and which has been echoed by several international and national media outlets, has determined that the protagonist of Men in Black is losing followers and supports in their different social media accounts exponentially. In fact, the data speaks for itself since, according to the field work of this portal, Will would be losing more than 8,500 followers per day on your Instagram account. A sum that becomes more than 256,000 monthly followers of the still important number of admirers that it still maintains, for example, in said network (over 64 million). As explained in the report, Will’s silence and his disappearance media could have played against him, beyond his condemned act.

He has not been the only one to see his 2.0 popularity diminish. Her wife Jada Pinkett has also suffered the stakes in her personal social media accounts since, as detailed, the actress did not support her husband and even dropped that she did not need her help. An attitude that his admirers continue to punish since, as the data shows, Pinkett sees her virtual family reduced daily in about 400 followers On Instagram. In this way, the almost 12 million that he treasures They fall monthly in a not insignificant number of 12,270 followers.

As a slight consolation for the marriage, the I Love Seo report details that next to them there are other celebrities who fall in support as is the case of Cara Delevingne, that thanks to his encounters with AmberHeard, made public recently, would have annoyed the legion of admirers of Johnny Depp, Heard’s ex-husband.