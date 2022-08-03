Will Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom be visited by the stork soon? this is known

After three years of engagement and a little daughter together, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom He has thought that it would be good to continue expanding his family.

It seems that the celebrity couple have liked their paternal role that they intend to ask the stork for a little brother for their Daisy Dove.

As sources from their environment have indicated, the actor and the singer would have been encouraged to take a new step in the couple. And no, it is not about finalizing their marriage, which has been postponed for three years. Rather, they plan to find a new baby to accompany Daisy, who will be two years old in August.

The fatherly dynamic of the future marriage works perfectly and that would have given them an extra motivation when considering expanding the family.

“Katy and Orlando are more in love than ever and would love to expand their family,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

“They have also figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other,” added the same source. “They are doing very well with Daisy and their relationship is stronger than ever. They are very good at being parents.”

Of course, each one has their own projects, but the dynamics of both is what drives them to make this important decision. While Orlando is in Australia filming “Wizards!”, the Firework star is taking care of their daughter in the United States.

In addition, the artist recently began her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. And she assured that, sooner or later, her daughter will accompany her on her future trips around the world.

So it was that the pop star herself made it clear that both facets of her life, both motherhood and her work, are in perfect harmony.

