Why Rob Kardashian lost Kourtney, Travis Parker’s marriage

Rob Kardashian’s privacy remains of paramount importance to him.

The former reality star dated his sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker wedding in Italy on Sunday because he doesn’t want to be pushed to a crowded photo event, sources tell Page Six.

“Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so he didn’t feel comfortable going to such a high-profile party even if it was for his sister,” shares an insider with us, adding that the founder of Poosh was “capindo” his. decision .

Kourtney, 43, still had a lot of support around her, with sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner in attendance.

A second source tells us that Rob, 35, is not involved in public events or traveling, but is looking forward to celebrating with the newlyweds who have just arrived home in California. Currently the couple is still on vacation in Portofino, where they were photographed Leaping from a super yacht Monday.

Rob Kardashian sat outside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker’s wedding due to his annoyance. GT. TheImageDirect.com

The Kardashian star was already prone to married life She changed her Instagram account to read “Kourtney Kardashian Barker”. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick stifled his pains over what was supposed to be vacation beach But somehow it turned into a file stop at a strip club in New York.

Disick reportedly appeared on Sapphire early Monday with a group that was roughly the same in male and female friends. He spent an hour chatting with one woman in particular before going out.

Rob is looking forward to celebrating when the couple returns from Italy. Ellen von Unwerth

The night before, the founder of Talentless, 38, gave a taste of his stay at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

“A little movie night,” she captioned her Instagram story with a photo of her room service setup.

It is unclear if he has guests with him to share food with.

Kourtney and Disick share three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Rayne, 7, also in Italy for Mother’s Day.