Actor Dwayne Johnson has proven on numerous occasions that He is a very familiar person, in addition to having a great sense of humor. For this reason, on the occasion of her daughter Jasmine’s birthday, he has shared a fun video playing with the little girl.

In the recording you can see the interpreter sitting while the girl, armed with a felt-tip pen, concentrates on painting her father’s face, using him as a canvas. “Why do you draw eyes on my forehead? I don’t think it’s a good idea,” protested the former wrestler.

The artist has used this funny video along with a tender photo with the little girl to congratulate her on her sixth birthday. In the text that accompanies her publication, he has been full of compliments towards her: “Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, self-confident and most importantly, caring and kind.”

He also wanted to highlight another of his daughter’s virtues, of which he is especially proud: “With a hell of a sense of humor. I wonder where he got it from”. Likewise, she has assured that she “has her back” and that she will be there to guide her.

Of course, He has not forgotten to mention the mother of the little girl, his wife Lauren Hashian, of which he has said that “there is no one better” and has encouraged the girl to admire her and learn from her. Finally, she ends the text with a nice promise: “Tonight I’ll fly home after work to tuck you in.”