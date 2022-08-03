Why do they relate Angélica Rivera with Ximena Sariñana

Digital Millennium

Is there a family link between Angélica Rivera and Ximena Sariñana? This was one of the most recurring questions a couple of years ago, when Angélica Rivera was the protagonist of several headlines and was in the public eye.

While Ximena Sariñana was consolidated as one of the most outstanding Mexican singers with his talent and perseverance. In addition to having some relatives who work in the entertainment industry like his father, the director Fernando Sariñana.

However, the Mexican singer has managed to make her way in the music industry on her own, through her talent for composition and interpretation.

In addition to being named a UN goodwill ambassador, like some international stars like Emma Watson and Nicole Kidman.

Why do they relate Ximena Sariñana with Angélica Rivera?

In 2012, Angélica Rivera arrived at the Los Pinos residence Along with her then-husband, Enrique Peña Nieto, being a topic of interest for all the media, finding a strange relationship between Angélica Rivera with the singer Ximena Sañana.

Ximena Sariñana’s mother is Carolina Rivera, the same name and surname as a sister of Angélica Riveraso several journalists assumed that the singer and the first lady were relatives.

“It’s a coincidence of names, we share the same surname, here in Mexico, the Riveras are like the Gonzálezes.” revealed the singer through social networks.

Let’s see, dear journalists “very informed” of the online day. Angélica Rivera is NOT my aunt or anything mine. – Ximena Sariñana (@ximenamusic) January 7, 2012

Ximena Sariñana clarified the rumorsassuring that it is a misunderstanding and who had no family ties with Seagull.

​