Why did Ariana Grande and Mac Miller split?

One of the great loves of the singer, actress, composer and fashion designer Ariana Grandewas the rapper and music producer Malcolm James McCormick, better known as Mac Millerwho unfortunately passed away in 2018, at the age of 26, as a result of an overdose. Although she loved him dearly, the pop star ended their relationship because of how toxic it had become..

It was in August 2016 when Ariana Grande and Mac Miller confirmed their love relationship, although there were rumors of a romance a few years ago, when collaborated on the song “The way”debut single of the interpreter originally from Boca Raton, Florida, United States.

In an interview for Cosmopolitan magazine, published in 2017, Ariana Grande talked about her relationship with the rapper, who was an unconditional person through thick and thin.

“I met him when he was 19 years old, we have loved, adored and respected each other from the beginning, even before we met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We both needed to experience some things, there were times when he called me and I I heard that I was stressed or that I was not doing well, there were also times when I was really broken and sad, that was years ago, and I came to take care of him.

Almost two years after confirming their romancein May 2018, Ariana Grande surprised her thousands of fans by announcing that Mac Miller had separated, describing their relationship as “toxic”. According to the singer, tried at all times to help the rapper with his addiction problemsbut he did not do his part.

Four months later, Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose.. Some fans came to blame Ariana Grande. He was found unconscious by his personal assistant, in the room of a residence in the San Fernando Valley, California, United States.

A year later, the DEA apprehended Cameron James Pettit, 28, accused of trafficking in controlled substances; he allegedly supplied Mac Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl two days before his death.

On the days of his death, Ariana Grande wrote on her Instagram profile, a beautiful message in her memory:

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and I always will. I can’t believe you’re not here anymore, I really can’t understand it. We talked about this so many times, I’m so angry, so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my best friend for so long, above all else, I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anything to fix it or free you from your pain, I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons ever deserved. I hope you’re Okay now, rest.”