Who’s afraid of Björk, the visionary witch disguised as a ‘pop’ diva who swept the 90s

Elena of the Rivers

It is no coincidence that in his last and fleeting appearance in the impregnable territory of pop he has embodied a slavic witch. Under a great headdress of feathers and shells and whispering a fearsome litany, björk I could hardly dispute the leading role with Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård, protagonists of ‘The Northman’ (2022). Her appearance in commercial cinema is rare, more so since the horrible experience of ‘Dancing in the Dark’ (2000), a shoot in which suffered sexual harassment by Lars von Trier. And even rarer is seeing a photo of him in the media. Bjork is missing as an actress, as a pop diva and even as a memory. The ‘revival’ of the 90s also skips over it, as if it had been a disturbing apparition.

Who’s afraid of Björk?we wonder now, as the most famous woman to ever come out of Iceland he sells out his concert tickets over and over again. Why doesn’t the tidal wave of nostalgia that has us revisiting the work, life, and miracles of ’90s stars stop at the woman who was neither predictably awkward, like Courtney Love, nor tragically comfortable, like Britney? What is there in her biography, in her figure or in her trajectory that she cannot or does not want to return, as if she were going to cast a spell on us towards an undesirable and dark place from which we could never return?

Nope, the witch is not dead. She is very much alive and on tour with a show, ‘Cornucopia’, which have been compared to shows of Duke Elllington because, like the jazz charmer, nobody does what she, a mix of theatre, fashion, art, film music which is a symposium, a spell, a vision of extinction. It also sounds like a clean slate before his tenth studio album, ‘Forresa’, which is expected to arrive in the fall. björk invaded opera houses when electronics was still considered sacrilege. He turned to Icelandic folklore long before Rosalía brought flamenco up to date. She dedicated an album (‘Biophilia’, 2011) to wild nature when we were not talking about climate change, but about the hole in the ozone layer. Next time she intends to make us dance again, like in the 90s, but in the living room. Her prediction could be this: an indoor ‘coven’.

Björk Guðmundsdóttir was received in the 90s as a rare bird. They called her everything: fairy, elf, weird, crazy… Her way of shooting down the middle street was not very well understood, neither with gender nor without gender, to invent a type of femininity, often telluric. She was actually considered a little less than a woman and, over the years, she became a witch.

Now, at 56, the age when women really are scary, it is logical that it disappears from the photo, although its presence continues to draw a congregation. Composer, producer, creative director, performer, facilitator and discoverer of others, she is one of the few artists of the 90s who could not be completely swallowed by the pop machine and her seismic, abysmal mystery continues to resist the ironic logic of virality. We may not see her, but she sees the future through us.